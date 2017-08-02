Tax-Free Weekend 2017 Guide: How to Score Big Savings on Shoes & More

This month, select states are offering tax-free promotions. Shutterstock

New York was the first state to hold a tax-free holiday 20 years ago. This month, almost half of the 45 states that apply sales tax on goods will reduce the price of a variety of products during select weekends. Apart from the five states that don’t impose a sales tax (Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon), many are taking part in promotions that help families save money on back-to-school shopping. Depending on the state, individuals and families can save on items that add up — from school supplies and computer equipment (even Apple is having sales) to clothing and, of course, shoes.

Don’t expect to see states such as Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee below, as they organized a tax-free weekend the last weekend of July. With that said, read on to find out if you’re eligible to shop tax-free shoes this month.

Official list courtesy of DealNews.

For some consumers, the savings start on Friday.

Check below to determine how you can take advantage.

Connecticut: Aug. 20-26 (less than $100)

Iowa: Aug. 4-5 (less than $100)

Maryland: Aug. 13-19 (less than $100)

Massachusetts: Aug. 12-13 (less than $100)

New Mexico: Aug. 4-6

South Carolina: Aug. 4-6

Texas: Aug. 11-13 (less than $100)

Virginia: Aug. 4-6 (less than $100)

If your state was listed above, happy shoe shopping.

Want more?

Steve Madden’s Latest Collaboration Is Designed to Give Men More Shoe Options

These Men’s Brands Offer Super Luxurious Services

Retail May Be Slowing Down But Women Still Want Steve Madden Shoes