New Shoe Design Talent Tapped at Fashion Institute of Technology

Work of Fashion Institute of Technology students being judged for Pikolinos design competition. Courtesy of brand.

Spanish fashion-comfort brand Pikolinos is on the hunt for new design talent. And so it partnered with the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York for a design competition that recognized the work of senior accessories design students.

The picks are in, with Den Ly receiving the top prize — $1,000 cash and a two-week internship at the Pikolinos headquarters in Alicante, Spain. In addition, he will have his design featured in the brand’s spring ’18 collection.

Student presenting work at the Fashion Institute of Technology. courtesy of brand.

Contest runner-up Angeles Shih received a $1,000 cash prize, while the third- and fourth-place winners, Jisuk Song and Marina Lemeshiva, respectively, each received $500.

“Den’s design displayed a modern take and yet kept the brand’s artistic vision, making it a perfect addition to our spring ’18 collection,” said Pikolinos Group president Juanma Perán. “We’re extremely honored by each student’s dedication to the design process, and we hope that this competition taught the students and invaluable lesson about the industry.”

The final projects were presented to a judging panel of a Redbook fashion editor, a Pretty Connected fashion blogger and fashion/brand marketing expert from The Doneger Group, as well as Juanma Perán and his father, Pikolinos founder Juan Perán.



Want More?

Manolo Blahnik Receives FIT Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion