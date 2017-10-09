FN Platform to Add Fast-Fashion Footwear Segment in Las Vegas in 2018

FN Platform show floor in Las Vegas. Jim Decker

Retailers looking for the next must-have fashion item will have a new area to shop at FN Platform with the launch of On Point, an area dedicated to fast-fashion footwear. It will debut at the Las Vegas show Feb. 12-14.

On Point will feature on-trend, affordably priced footwear for women, men, juniors and children. The change represents the rebranding of WSA@MAGIC, which folds that area into the FN Platform floor as On Point. The WSA brand, which served the industry for over 60 years, will be retired. The decision came after market research showed there was a misconception that WSA@MAGIC was a footwear sourcing show.

“The goal of combining WSA and FN Platform is to unify the industry, create clarity, provide cost savings to our exhibitors and create a beautiful show floor experience,” said Leslie Gallin, president of footwear at UBM Fashion. “We also strongly believe this move will create a clear and decisive message to retailers about the critical importance of the fast-fashion product category.”

As part of the rebranding, FN Platform will change the guidelines for booth design. All booths will be a maximum of 8 feet all around to ensure a cleaner and more welcoming appearance and complement the look on the FN Platform floor.

In addition to On Point, the show will include the following areas: Black Diamond, luxury women’s footwear; Cosmo, women’s fashion footwear; Camp, women’s and men’s casual lifestyle and advanced contemporary footwear; Bond, bespoke footwear for the modern man; In Play, children’s and juniors’ footwear; and Zen, the crossroads of footwear style and comfort.