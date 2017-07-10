Kristin Cavallari Interviews Chinese Laundry’s CEO Bob Goldman on What Kind of Shoes Women Want

The tables turned for Chinese Laundry brand ambassador Kristin Cavallari when she got the chance to interview the company’s CEO on tape at an FN cover shoot in Culver City, Calif. The duo talked lessons learned from 46 years in the shoe industry, his first job in footwear and much more. Goldman even shares what it’s like to work with family and how his business has coped with ups and downs in the market. Check out the clip above.

