True Gault CEO Discusses Business Strategies for 2018

Pioneer thinking is becoming increasingly critical for brands and retailers — and the desire to innovate may very well continue to be a crucial component for retail success in 2018.

One brand keeping that top of mind is True Gault. Launched earlier this year, the brand uses 3-D imaging technology (via iPhone) to scan feet and make shoes for its customers to ensure an optimal fit. And the startup’s CEO and founder, Sandra Gault, said her brand will continue to break new ground in the months ahead.

In addition to continuing to refine its algorithm to make women as confident as possible when shoe shopping online, True Gault plans to expand with an Android version of its app. It also recently began a unique equity crowdfunding campaign that is slated to carry into early 2018.

“Our business is about replacing antiquated industry norms with innovation, so it makes sense that we would take the same approach to fundraising. The campaign is designed to offer anyone the opportunity to become a financial stakeholder in True Gault for as little as $100,” she explained.

“Women-led start-ups typically have a much harder time raising capital, so we opted for a fresh approach,” she said. “We are empowering fans of the brand to build a long-term relationship with True Gault through a stakeholder position where they actually get to participate in our financial success.”

And this type of progressive thinking — especially in today’s crowded market — may just be key. As Petah Marian, an executive at forecasting firm WGSN, reflected about the current intersection of technology and retail: “2018 will be when consumers begin to expect [high-tech] tools as part of their shopping journey and will have much less tolerance for anything less than a totally seamless consumer experience.”

