The Shoe Market of the Americas Is Rescheduled Because of Hurricane Irma

Shoe Market of the Americas Courtesy of SMOTA

Two footwear trade shows taking place in the South have announced new show dates due to weather and holiday concerns.

SMOTA, Shoe Market of the Americas, has rescheduled its show dates to Sept. 25-27 in response to Hurricane Irma. The event will take place at Miami Airport Convention Center and The DoubleTree Miami Mart Airport Hotel.

The Dallas Market Center has released updated dates for its 2018 Apparel and Accessories Markets in a move to avoid the Texas sales tax holiday. The new show date is Aug. 22-25.