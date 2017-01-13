The Rockport Group’s New Headquarters Includes a Barbecue Pit

Rockport's new global headquarters in W. Newton, Mass. Courtesy of brand.

It’s official: The Rockport Group has new digs — a 70,000-sq.-foot global headquarters in the village of West Newton, Mass.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, which took place on Thursday, was attended by company president and CEO Bob Infantino, Newton Mayor Setti Warren and New Balance chairman Jim Davis. Also there was Ross Jones, managing partner of Berkshire Partners, which acquired the company in 2015 along with New Balance Holding Inc.

The new offices at 1220 Washington St. are home to about 215 employees. The interior design was inspired by the company’s New England heritage and renovated by Boston-based architecture firm Baker Design Group. The space features industrial-inspired staircases, exposed brick and a main lounge with fireplace. Also under The Rockport umbrella are sister brands Aravon and Dunaham.

“We now have a cornerstone and place to build on,” said Infantino about the space, which follows on the heels of the company’s rebranding and product updates that kicked off in fall ’16.

Mayor Setti welcomed the company to the village of West Newton, noting the positive impact of having a company’s global headquarters in the greater city of Newton. “The company embraces the diversity and inclusiveness of the 13 villages [comprising] Newton with its 13 flavors,” said Setti. “It’s a landmark day for this community.”

