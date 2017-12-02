Could Outer Space Help Businesses Sell More Shoes?

Sparks & Honey space briefing on November 8th in New York. Sparks & Honey

The pull of outer space is having a major influence on footwear retail.

A recent report by culture and trend forecasting agency, Sparks & Honey, revealed that space may hold an array of possibilities for brands and retailers. The agency explained that space is an excellent source for storytelling inspiration and that with satellites streaming views of the earth, the health of retail establishments will be better monitored (for example, parking lot traffic). The agency noted that this increased perspective — combined with shopper data — has the potential to yield incomparable results.

The report described that 36 percent of Americans would be more likely to purchase an item if it was inspired or created by technology developed by outer space exploration. Forty-seven percent of Americans ranked NASA as the most trusted institution, above the media, nonprofits, organized religion and other government organizations — meaning businesses that adopt space tech will be among the most credible.

Eve Pollet, cultural strategist at Sparks & Honey, noted that brands are already catching on. “Brands are either designing for space tourism or tapping into storytelling with themes from space,” she said. “Nike, Coach, Gucci, and more, have tapped into space themes this year.”

Pollet expressed that satellites can offer “bigger picture input” into daily micro transactions, and enable the ability to predict stock prices. “Satellites and remote sensing can manage crop yields, connect to supply chains and even predict seasonal weather patterns that allow stores to stock smartly,” she added.

