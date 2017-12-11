Outdoor Retailer, Dallas Market Center Executives Share 2018 Plans

Courtesy of Dallas Market Center

It’s not just brands and retailers who feel the major changes at hand in the footwear industry of late. Executives hosting trade shows and events are feeling the need to adapt to shifts, as well.

Dee Gratz Jones, vice president of apparel and accessories permanent and temporary leasing for Dallas Market Center, noted there are changes coming for the next year.

“In 2018, we look forward to continuing to grow and expand our footwear resources by adding exhibitors and by continuing marketing efforts as well as creating new avenues of promotion. [Some of those include] but are not limited to, partnering with brands and fashion/footwear influencers to present trends and capitalize on the opportunities available for footwear at Dallas Market Center,” she said.

She added that Dallas Market Center is well-positioned to engage with the market right now. “As more stores create a lifestyle presentation, we see a big opportunity for footwear companies to reach more store types and introduce the idea of footwear to western retailers, contemporary apparel stores and even gift retailers,” she said.

And changes are afloat at Outdoor Retailer, too. Jennifer Holcomb, Outdoor Retailer’s senior marketing director, said that the show’s biggest changes, reflected in 2017, and carrying on into the future, will regard timing of the event with an emphasis on the beginning of the buying cycle.

She continued that retailers can now see the entire range of products available and gain essential insight in a timely manner. “They see what’s possible, and they analyze their sell-through so that when they are ready to make their orders, they can maximize their open-to-buy dollars and minimize order changes,” she said.

Holcomb said brands benefit from early retailer feedback to guide forecasting as well as production: “The buying is the same, the deadlines haven’t changed; retailers are just more informed — earlier.”

