This Brand is Donating Thousands of Rain Boots to Hurricane Harvey Victims

Katy Grande Lakes residents cross a bridge during rescue operations due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey in Houston, TX Hurricane Harvey Hurricane Harvey Flooding, Houston. Rex Shutterstock

Samuel Bistrian, founder of rain boot brand Roma Boot, is always ready to lend a hand to those in need. He has made his way from his company’s headquarters in Dallas, Texas, to fulfill requests from charities including the Red Cross and Buckner International, for rain boots for hurricane victims.

According to Bistrian, whose company merges fashion with philanthropy, donates a pair of boots to a needy child around the world for every pair purchased. Additionally, 10 percent of all proceeds fund educational initiatives.

This time however, the need was closer to home, said Bistrian. He told FN, of the 49 countries he has visited to donate boots since he launched the company in 2010, Hurricane Harvey was the most devastating scene he’d ever witnessed.

To date, Roma has thousands of pairs of boots. Bistrian noted, however, the need for these boots will be the greatest as residents head back home and need protection from streets littered with dangerous debris.

For those who want to join Roma in donating through its Roma Foundation, they can do so online. Simply click on the Donate tab. “Your gift of $10 can provide a brand new pair of rain boots to someone in need,” said Bistrian. “However, we will accept monetary donations in any amount.”

Want more?

How to Provide Assistance to Hurricane Harvey Victims Through Soles4Souls

Why Hurricane Harvey Is a ‘Double Whammy’ for Texas Retail