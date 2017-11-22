How to Stay Safe at Major Shopping Centers: Top Tips from Stores and Security Experts

Shoppers wander around Westfield World Trade Center Occulus. Courtesy Photo

Do you know what to do if an attack occurs while you’re out shopping?

Even though looking at stores’ holiday displays has long been a seasonal pastime, the high-traffic period can also be worrisome for those who live in dense cities such as New York and L.A. In the wake of stabbings at the Mall of America and a terrorist attack in Lower Manhattan in the last few months, retailers are advising shoppers to stay vigilant while visiting large department stores, shopping malls and crowded areas during the holidays.

“These days you need to have a proactive mindset and identify beforehand possible escape routes and the emergency exits closest to you if you go to the mall,” Captain Dave McDaniel, the founder of a firm that provides security to shopping centers across NYC, told Footwear News.

He believes that while the risk of a shopping center terrorist attack “is high in a city like New York,” vigilance can help shoppers protect themselves if an emergency situation does arise.

Shopper safety can also go beyond large-scale attacks and into everyday crimes like petty robbery. General Growth Properties, a real estate company that operates numerous malls across the country and popular department stores in New York, advised those who visit its properties to put away cell phones when walking through crowded areas.

“Don’t have your cell phones out and visible when walking to your car, instead have your keys in hand,” a GGP spokesperson said, adding that shoppers should also request security escorts when walking to their cars with more than one package.

Shoppers line up outside H&M store. Courtesy of H&M

McDaniel even advised shoppers to determine a potential space where they can meet their friends and families in the event that they become separated in an attack.

“Law enforcement intelligence units have been working assiduously to prevent attacks across the city, and emergency tactical units have developed proactive protocols to thwart attacks or to respond quickly in the event of an attack,” he said.

But even though any large shopping center will have a team working on emergency strategies, most do not want to release the specifics of what they do to ensure the safety of people who frequent their stores.

A spokesperson for Brookfield Place, the shopping center across from the World Trade Center in New York, said that its visitors’ “safety is the No. 1 priority” but refused to give out details on specific strategies to prevent that information from getting out to people who would want to cause harm.

“We generally don’t discuss our safety practices to ensure they remain effective,” Maria Mainville, a spokesperson for the Taubman branch of outlet shopping centers in New York, also told Footwear News.

But while nobody can be fully prepared for a surprise attack, staying aware of your surroundings can, according to McDaniel, help shoppers not panic in the event that one does occur.