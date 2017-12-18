Gender Neutral Shoes Will Be Offered at New California Trade Show

Cityscape of Los Angeles, California in the evening. Rex Shutterstock

There’s a new addition to the trade show circuit with the debut of Label Array, which will include a footwear offering.

California Market Center (CMC) has announced plans to launch the event, a new trade show format debuting March 12 – 14, 2018, at the Los Angeles Fashion Market. The show will present the fall ’18 collections season.

Label Array will be CMC’s exclusive platform for presenting temporary exhibitors during LA Fashion Market. It will merge the variety of CMC-produced niche shows into one new, curated showcase of premium women’s and lifestyle collections.

Exhibitors will be curated to display brands known for quality product, distinct design aesthetics, and retail-influencer appeal and include contemporary, young contemporary and better women’s categories. Collections will represent women’s and gender-neutral apparel, accessories, footwear and lifestyle products.

The show format will forgo booth walls for a modern, open-air floor plan. It will take place in CMC’s Penthouse on the 13th floor with its abundance of natural light and view of downtown Los Angeles. Subsequent dates for 2018 include June 18 – 20 and Oct. 8 – 10.

CMC is a hub for fashion and creative industries in downtown Los Angeles. The 1.8 million-sq.-ft. business complex and events venue is home to showrooms and creative offices. It is also a public shopping and cultural events destination.

