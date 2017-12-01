Clarks Taps Supply Chain Firm to Boost Global Business

Clarks Soho Store. Courtesy of Clarks

Clarks has tapped supply chain provider JDA Software Group Inc. to transform its retail planning and order fulfillment processes. The storied footwear brand is expected to use JDA’s retail planning and intelligent-fulfillment solutions, said a spokesperson from JDA.

The move is purported to be part of Clarks’ global business transformation initiative, allowing it to better serve its customers globally across all channels.

The result, according to the JDA spokesperson, is that customers will receive the right product, in the right quantity and at the right time — across any channel. Clarks will also be better enabled to anticipate omnichannel demand, as well as secure high and profitable availability of stock.

“Clarks is a truly global brand that is thinking big and innovating to ensure that we are fit for the future and able to cater to today’s modern consumer. Being able to forecast, plan, source and fulfill orders in a much more intelligent manner will enable us to increase customer satisfaction and further our growth, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of shoemaking,” said Mike Shearwood, CEO. “JDA’s strong heritage in retail and wholesale, along with its best-in-class technology, gives us huge confidence in achieving this goal and will help us become a more agile and efficient business.”

Franck Lheureux, SVP of JDA’s Europe, Middle East and Africa region, also weighed in. “In the footwear sector especially, a failure to provide the right product at the right time to the consumer can result in a lost sale,” he said. “Using data science and state-of-the art technology, Clarks will be able to better segment and serve its customers globally across all channels in today’s highly competitive retail market.”

