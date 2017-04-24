Margot Fraser, Entrepreneur Who Introduced Birkenstock to the U.S. Dies

Margot Fraser introduced Birkenstock to the U.S. Courtesy of brand.

Footwear industry veteran Margot Fraser, who brought iconic German comfort brand Birkenstock to the U.S., died last week.

Fraser, who was inducted into FN’s Hall of Fame in 1997, was instrumental in building the brand in the States over its first 40 years into a multi-million dollar business.

“It is not an overstatement to say that Margot’s pioneering efforts paved the way for European comfort brands here in the U.S.,” said David Kahan, CEO of Birkenstock Americas. “It is because of Margot and the foundation she built that the brand is enjoying the success it is today. And, it is because of Margot that shoes that are good for you have a a place in so many stores and closets across the country.

Fraser began her career as a German-American dressmaker and designer when she first discovered Birkenstock sandals on a spa trip to Germany in 1966. The antomically-desigend footwear, which she found delivered immediate comfort to her, prompted Fraser to contact Karl Birkenstock to explore importing his family’s quirky designs. She was given distribution rights and launched the business from her home in California.

