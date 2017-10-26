Marketing Data Firm to Help Brands Get ‘Personal’ in Digital World

REX Features.

In a retail environment that demands creative thinking — and a personal touch — some brands are notably behind in personalization features. But the most forward-thinking among footwear brands are taking steps to keep up.

Enter Personas. Released in phases beginning in 2018, the solution will enable footwear businesses to compute user signals from cross-channel and cross-device data resulting in a central customer record, with personalized experiences across every channel.

“Businesses can use Personas as a central record of their entire relationship with a customer,” said Peter Reinhardt, co-founder and CEO of Segment, which launched the Personas product on Wednesday. “Brands can use this to create a personalized experience across all of a consumer’s touch points — whether in email, advertisements, social media, push notifications, in-app, or even in-store.”

And the personal touch pays off — according to a Segment executive, the solution has the potential to boost loyalty and revenue for businesses. “Personalization is becoming an imperative for retail brands, because it is directly impacting spending and consumer loyalty,” explained Reinhardt.

He said taking an omnichannel, personalized approach is key. “If you look at a consumer’s digital interaction with a brand, they are generating data across all devices and what typically tends to happen is that a user’s data is separated in different data silos,” he said. Consequently, he explained, it is essential to link all the necessary data together and organize it accordingly.

Reinhardt expressed that a solution like Personas is critical for footwear brands, because in today’s digital world consumers expect personalized customer experiences through every channel. “They don’t care if they were browsing on web, buying on mobile, or returning in-store,” he reflected. “They expect retailers to remember who they are across every touch point, and provide relevant promotions and recommendations.”

