How Eco-Friendly E-Boutique Proud Mary Revamped Its Website

A pair of loafers featured on Proud Mary's new website. Proud Mary

While brick-and-mortars continue to shutter on a routine basis, it’s more important than ever for brands and retailers to look toward revitalizing their digital presences.

Ethical lifestyle brand Proud Mary recently did just that. In addition to the launch of new categories, the brand’s revamped website — created with help from digital design agency Cobble Hill — aims to showcase its footwear and other offerings to maximum advantage, capitalizing on today’s most important digital trends.

The website was relaunched on a Shopify shopping cart platform, and features updated typography, bold imagery, elements of storytelling (including an impact calculator, highlighting each product’s relation to social good) and an especially clean and balanced look overall.

But the new website does not just better emphasize Proud Mary’s points of focus — according to Cobble Hill’s founder and creative director, Austin Dandridge, a resulting “excellent user experience” was key. “We wanted to make sure the website was best-in-class in regard to usability,” he affirmed.

Dandridge expressed that, particularly as the shopping model increasingly shifts from wholesale distribution to direct-to-consumer, customers expect as cohesive an experience as possible. Accordingly, Cobble Hill ensured that the mobile experience of the site was just as responsive as the desktop one.

Further incorporation of social media on to the site was also central to the website’s relaunch. Dandridge explained that it will allow Proud Mary’s founder, Harper Poe, to interact directly with her consumers. This elevated conversation lends a personal touch — and, at a time when millennials and Generation Z shoppers notoriously demand authenticity, he said this focus is one From which other retailers can “absolutely” glean best practices.

