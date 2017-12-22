Carbon Announces Funding Boost — Here’s What It Means for 3D Manufacturing  

Joseph DeSimone, Carbon’s CEO and co-founder. Carbon

The intersection between 3D manufacturing and the footwear industry is seemingly on everybody’s lips these days, and the possibilities the technology holds for retail show no signs of slowing down.

One such example, Carbon has confirmed the first closing of a total raise of $200 million in Series D funding, said a spokesperson for the Silicon Valley-based manufacturing company. With the boost, Carbon aims to herald in a “new world” of global digital 3D manufacturing.

The funding, noted the spokesperson, is purported to come from a combination of strategic partners, current investors, financial institutions, and values-driven organizations.

Carbon is said to use the extra capital to speed up its aims. “Delivering a true, scalable digital 3D manufacturing platform for polymeric products, the company will use the additional capital to accelerate its momentum in disrupting traditional analog injection molding production techniques with connected, software-first, digitally-enabled design and fabrication capabilities,” the spokesperson said.

The funds will also be used to quicken the company’s plans for global expansion. What’s more, it will enable the company to make real-life, mass digital production a reality for its customers.

Joseph DeSimone, the company’s CEO and co-founder, said: “The age of digital 3D manufacturing is here, and this funding validates our vision to fundamentally change how the world designs, engineers, makes and delivers products.”

“Since Carbon first introduced digital light synthesis, we have continuously pushed the boundaries and transformed industries, and are uniquely positioned to take digital manufacturing to an entirely new level,” DeSimone continued. “The funding will help us realize new classes of workers and business models, where product design and engineering is facilitated by cloud-based computing and a wide range of scanning, sensor, and simulation technologies that enable the creation of perfectly tuned — even personalized —products that have been previously impossible to produce.”

Want More?

How Amazon, Google & Artificial Intelligence Will Define Shopping in 2018

How to Optimize Technology for More Consumer Loyalty

Outdoor Retailer, Dallas Market Center Executives Share 2018 Plans

UPS Taps Wal-Mart Executive for a ‘Transformation’ Role