Adidas Launches Personalized App with “You” in Mind

A new Adidas app is reported to offer seamless — and personalized — shopping experiences.

The app uses Salesforce technology — including the platform’s commerce cloud, marketing cloud and service cloud. A spokesperson for Salesforce shared that the app, which was recently revealed at the Dreamforce software conference in San Francisco, leverages consumer preferences and behavior in order to personalize the shopping journey.

The spokesperson continued that the app provides easy access to the Adidas online store. It will also offer customers product recommendations and fashion inspiration through personalized articles, videos, blog posts, and real-time updates regarding the sports, athletes and products in which they are most interested.

“To you, for you, with you” is the motto for the app, and its message speaks to its tailored take on consumer preferences and behavior. The app also aims to makes things especially convenient for its users.

“With the Adidas app, we are truly enhancing and personalizing our consumer’s experience with Adidas. With one tap, consumers can now purchase directly through the app, track their order, interact with the brand and benefit from a customized newsfeed,” said Joseph Godsey, head of digital brand commerce at Adidas. What’s more, consumers can also chat with customer service.

“The app gets to know the consumer’s sport and style preferences and learns from his or her behavior and interaction with Adidas across all our digital touch points,” he said.

The app exemplifies the interconnected and personalized experiences the brand aspires to create. “The new app helps us connect and create direct relationships with our consumers,” Godsey said. “It is an integrated part of the Adidas digital ecosystem; it enables us to further evolve our business and ensure e-commerce continues as our fastest growing sales channel.”

