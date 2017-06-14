Someone Paid $52,500 for a Pair of ‘Back to the Future’ Nike Mags

A replica of these sneakers — worn in "Back to the Future II" — just sold for $50K. REX/Shutterstock

In “Back to the Future II,” Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, wears a pair of Nikes. But these aren’t just any Nikes — McFly’s light-up sneakers lace themselves.

Nike released these sneakers, the Nike Mags, in 2016 after working on the self-lacing shoe concept for over a decade. By 2012, the shoe giant had gotten the motor technology small enough that it could actually fit within a sneaker, and just a few years later, Nike raffled off these futuristic shoes to raise over $6.5 million for Fox’s Michael J. Fox Foundation.

One of those pairs went up for sale at Heritage Auction House this week and went for a grand total of $52,500, becoming the most expensive shoe sale administered by the auction house in its history and beating the previous record by a whopping $20,000.

Other shoes have been up for auction at staggering price points in recent weeks. A pair of rare Apple sneakers from the 1990s is expected to fetch up to $30,000, and a pair of Converse sneakers Michael Jordan wore in the 1984 Olympics just sold for over $140,000.

But even with all of the other limited-edition sneakers available, McFly’s self-lacing shoes are pretty hard to beat.