Simon Property Group Heightens Consumer Experiences for Holiday Season

Simon Property Group’s Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, located in Central Valley, NY, is heightening its shopper experiences this holiday season.

Aspiring to deliver “the best brands, the best prices and great gift-giving ideas,” as one spokesperson for the company described, the shopping center prioritizes customer convenience and maximizes the possibilities of brick-and-mortar retail. Case in point: shoppers at the center were recently granted complimentary “gift-giving guides,” replete with retailer offers and ideas for presents, handed out by designated “holiday greeters.”

But the guides did not just provide the opportunity for savings and help with gift ideas. As Roland Figueredo, director of marketing and business development at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, noted: “It’s a wonderful resource to maximize your shopping trip.”

Extended hours through the rest of the holiday period could also help entice shoppers.

Guests have had access to bottled water and hot chocolate, among other treats. Wi-Fi, gift wrap stations, play areas and a “Santa Bot” add-on available through Facebook Messenger are just a few of the other ways Simon Property Group has kept its customers’ experience at the forefront of its marketing strategies during the busy shopping season.

At a time when brick-and-mortar is often purported to be in hot water, Simon Property Group’s efforts seem well-timed to remind shoppers and retailers alike of the benefits — and possibilities — of the in-store experience.

As Piers Fawkes, president and founder of business intelligence platform PSFK, explained, the future looks positive for traditional retailers. “We are looking for a silver lining when it comes to brick and mortar retail,” he said. “Our trends and expert research for our Future of Retail 2018 report showed that ‘in real life,’ retail offers shoppers an emotional connection that online commerce can’t compete with.”

