Albert Einstein, Amelia Earhart and Mark Twain Are on the Ceiling at Cole Haan’s Relaunched L.A. Flagship

Cole Haan at Westfield Century City features Southern California-inspired decor. Courtesy of Cole Haan.

Cole Haan unveiled an apt new look today for its Westfield Century City store.

The retailer’s L.A. outpost, officially opening on Saturday, features a hand-drawn mural on the ceiling inspired by the spirit of innovation.

Cole Haan at Westfield Century City features Southern California-inspired decor; detail of mural designed by artist Josh Cochran. Courtesy of Cole Haan.

Quotes by Amelia Earhart, Louis Armstrong, Albert Einstein and more influential figures are incorporated in the design by artist Josh Cochran, who earned a 2013 Grammy nomination for his packaging design.

Shoppers were directed to the brand’s Glendale, Calif., store during Westfield’s $1 billion renovation, which transformed the shopping plaza into an open-air space with native plants. Century City is located near Beverly Hills.

“We are delighted to be part of this monumental makeover of one of the country’s best shopping and lifestyle centers,” said Jack Boys, CEO of Cole Haan. “Los Angeles is our second largest market in the United States and our customers have missed us during the remodel of the center. Our new store concept is a faithful departure from our original store at Century City — both familiar and new. It’s going to be a game-changer for the Cole Haan brand in Hollywoodland.”

Cole Haan at Westfield Century City features Southern California-inspired decor. Courtesy of Cole Haan.

The store’s residential concept incorporates a neutral color palette and a large-scale marble mosaic pattern in the front foyer, traditional and modern décor, and custom lighting that calls attention to merchandise, including footwear, apparel, handbags and accessories, for male and female customers.

Along with the slick relaunch on Saturday, the store will provide custom Sweet E’s cookies to shoppers and a complimentary Cole Haan wallet for the first 40 customers who spend $200 or more.

Cole Haan at Westfield Century City features Southern California-inspired decor. Courtesy of Cole Haan.

As part of Westfield’s makeover, the plaza will also feature remodeled spaces for Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s.

Want More?

Cole Haan’s New Miami Store Makes You Feel Right at Home

Cole Haan Debuts New Residential Design Concept At Dallas NorthPark Center