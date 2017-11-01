4 Major Changes You Can Expect if You Shop at Walmart This Holiday Season

Courtesy of company

The time has come for retailers to pull out all the stops to nab their share of the multi-billion-dollar holiday sales pie.

And, Walmart — the largest such company in the U.S. — is not to be outdone.

The retailer today unveiled its plans to lure droves of shoppers into its more than 5,000 U.S. stores and to its e-commerce site.

Here, we round up four big things you can expect if you shop at Walmart this holiday season.

In-Store Shindigs

Walmart is looking to create a more festive in-store experience by throwing more than 20,000 holiday parties at its Supercenters. In total, three themed parties will be thrown at Walmart stores across the season, including: “Toys that Rock” (Nov. 4); “Parties that Rock” (Dec. 2); “Gifts that Rock” (Dec. 16). The company will also host 165,000 product demos so customers can test and taste top items.

Way More Items

The retailer has tripled the number of items available on Walmart.com compared to the previous holiday season. Walmart is also offering several new brands in stores and online, including Yankee Candle, KitchenAid and Bose.

Free Two-Day Shipping

For the first time this holiday season, Walmart is offering more than two million items for free two-day shipping — without a membership fee — on orders over $35. The company is also offering its “Pickup Discount,” a feature that provides extra savings to customers who shop the retailer’s several thousand online-only items and ship to a store.

Extra Hands on Deck

Walmart is bringing back its “Holiday Helpers” — associates who don festive reindeer hats and assist customers in the front of the store at checkout. — but with an expanded role.

Walmart said these associates will now provide support in its pickup and other popular departments, such toys and electronics. The retailer will also increase the number “Holiday Helpers” to meet this additional function.

