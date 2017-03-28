Vionic Is Opening a New Store in Ohio With a Local Chain

The new Vionic store in Fairlawn Centre in Fairlawn, Ohio. Courtesy of brand.

Comfort footwear brand Vionic is grabbing an even bigger share of the market. On April 1, the first Vionic branded store will open, a collaboration between the San Raphael, Calif.-based company and Ohio retailer Lucky Shoes.

Tom Luck, owner of Lucky Shoes, an Ohio chain, is opening the 1,600-sq.-ft. store in Fairlawn Town Centre in Fairlawn, Ohio. It will take over the space of a former SAS store operated by the retailer.

According to Kate Nishimura, public relations and content lead for Vionic Group, the store will carry 150 Vionic items, including shoes, sandals and orthotics.

Display of Vionic Tide sandals in the new Vionic store. Courtesy of brand.

“This collaborative effort presents an exciting opportunity for Vionic,” said President Connie Rishwain. “Partnering with Lucky Shoes, one of the top independent retailers for Vionic, has given us the confidence to explore the concept of a Vionic retail store. Their collaboration will be instrumental in ensuring its success, and their expertise will be invaluable as we explore the challenges of bringing our product to this market.”

Added Tom Luck, chairman and CEO of Lucky Shoes, “We are proud to be the first company in the U.S. to partner with Vionic in opening a specialized store. We can’t wait to bring the product to our community and to our customers.”

