Take a Look Inside Under Armour’s New Monthly Subscription Box of Sportswear Surprises

Styles from Under Armour's Armourbox subscription. Courtesy of Under Armour

There are monthly makeup boxes, monthly wine boxes and, now, monthly sportswear boxes.

Today, Under Armor launched ArmourBox, its new monthly subscription service that sends subscribers a box of workout gear every 30, 60 or 90 days. You sign up by creating a profile with personal style preferences and workout activities, and then receive a box of the latest clothes, accessories and gear picked out by the company’s personal stylists as often as you’d like.

The box is meant to tap into individual workout preferences — those who like sports such as running or tennis will receive clothing and gear they can use to do those things.

Under Armour confirmed that the service alone does not cost anything and has no shopping or return fees — subscribers receive their box and pay for what they decide to keep. Buying everything in the box, however, is also rewarded — those who do will receive 20 percent off their order.

Under Armour’s box of sportswear taps into the monthly subscription service business, which has exploded in popularity in recent years. This service is aimed at the sportswear fanatic who regularly needs new gear. With more and more sales coming from online shopping these days, the box can be a welcome surprise for those who want to avoid the mall.