Ugg Opens Third Flagship Store in New York’s Westfield World Trade Center

The new Ugg store in New York's Westfield World Trade Center. Courtesy of brand

For Ugg, three times a charm.

Ugg is joining a wide range of high profile retailers with the recent opening of its third retail location in New York — this time in the Westfield World Trade Center shopping mall.

The 3,382-square-foot store joins the California brand’s other locations in Soho and on Madison Avenue. A new interior design by U.K.-based Checkland Kindleysides, a global design agency specializing in the art of brand storytelling, focuses on a modern design where product takes center stage.

The Westfield World Trade Center is a must-see in New York and the largest shopping mall in Manhattan. It opened in August 2016, replacing another shopping center at the same location that was destroyed during the September 11 attacks.

Included in the store’s product offering is a range of fall 2017 footwear such as the brand’s iconic boots, luxe outerwear, cozy loungewear and accessories such as gloves. Product is available for men, women and kids.

The new fall 2017 collection will be marketed in a fall campaign that features actor Kyle MacLachlan and rock music legend Kim Gordon, among other Californians.

