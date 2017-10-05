UBM Fashion Expands Trade Shows in 2018 With Addition of New York Events

Project New York trade show. Courtesy of UBM

UBM Fashion, a producer of trade shows, has revamped its show calendar for 2018 in order to better serve participating brands and retailers.

In partnership with Accessories Council, it’s making two key changes in the New York trade show lineup. First, it has created a women’s New York fashion show calendar that aligns with the evolution of New York Fashion and Market weeks. It will introduce an additional June pre-collections show, with Coterie at its core.

Next, UBM Fashion is unifying the men’s and women’s contemporary apparel, accessories and footwear communities, creating a dual-gender show in New York under the Project umbrella. The show will include Project Sole with an offering of women’s footwear in addition to men’s.

“As the global leader in fashion trade shows, UBM Fashion has been seeing firsthand the dramatic changes in the retail landscape,” said Mike Alic, managing director. “From the growth of e-commerce and fast fashion and changes in consumer buying patterns to the importance of delivering lifestyles and experiences — we at UMB Fashion realized there was an opportunity, in fact a duty, to make real changes for our industry.”

The Jacob Javits Center will continue to be UBM Fashion’s New York home base. MAGIC in Las Vegas will continue to run in February and August, encompassing major shows in all categories.