Sneakers and Boots Dominate As Top Shoe Styles This Holiday Season

Not surprisingly, sneakers are forecast to be the hottest-selling footwear item this holiday season.

According to a newly released nationwide study conducted by the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, casual sneakers will dominate as the top shoe style for 35 percent of men and 34 percent of women. Performance sneakers came in a close second, with 30 percent of men saying they are likely to purchase them this season. Fashion boots also remain popular.

“Casual sneakers are the most sought-after item again — especially in the western part of the country where nearly every other shoe purchase will be a sneaker — while 26 percent of all females plan to purchase fashion boots,” FDRA President and CEO Matt Priest said in a statement.

According to the study, casual sneakers were even more popular in certain parts of the country. They were the top choice for 42 percent of shoppers in the West, followed by 38 percent in the South, 29 percent in the Northeast and 25 percent in the Midwest.

The differences between male and female shoppers also came to light when the study examined the online versus in-store divide. More than half of all men said they are more likely to buy shoes on Amazon than women, while women (18 percent) are more likely to purchase shoes at retailers’ sites.

Despite the online shopping boom, the majority of people surveyed still like to try out their shoes before buying them. Sixty-one percent of all shoppers said they prefer to buy shoes in a physical store, while 39 said they prefer to do it online.