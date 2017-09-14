Timberland Opens New Specialty Store In Downtown Portland

Timberland's new Portland store. Courtesy

Timberland’s fall ’17 collection is on full display in their newest specialty store in the heart of Portland.

The global outdoor lifestyle brand opened its doors to Oregon’s largest city on Sept. 1, featuring the new men’s and women’s Flyroam collection powered by AeroCore energy system, as well as several new styles featuring SensorFlex comfort technology.

“We are thrilled to be opening Timberland’s newest store in Portland, a city that shares our heritage and passion for the outdoor lifestyle,” said Kate Kibler, vice president of Timberland’s direct-to-consumer business in North America.

“Beyond providing access to our most stylish and innovative new product collections, we’re equally committed to delivering a best-in-class retail experience to our customers — whether that comes to life through superior service, special in store events, or little touches like free shoe reconditioning. We look forward to becoming an active member of this vibrant community.”

Timberland Portland. Courtesy

The store will incorporate a “social hub” where visitors can learn how to care for products post-purchase, receive lace customization and footwear embossing, and engage with product through interactive presentations.

Want more?

Vans & Timberland Parent Company See Sales Gains in Q2, Ups Outlook

DSW Opens First Store in Saudi Arabia

What Nordstrom Could Gain — or Lose — From a Go-Private Deal