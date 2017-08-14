Nevada Legalized Marijuana Last Month: Here Are Some Elevated Las Vegas Experiences

Patrons at Elevated Yoga in Las Vegas. Courtesy of Elevated Yoga

Nevada welcomed the legalization of recreational marijuana on July 1, and with it a slew of cannabis-related companies have popped up to elevate the experience. Budding businesses that augment the use of marijuana includes everything from massage and yoga to tours and painting. But with dozens of legal dispensaries operating throughout the city of Las Vegas, you may just want to be in charge of your own little pot of bliss.

THE ART OF THE HEAL

Relaxation exalts to a Zen-like level with the addition of hemp to Ilan Massage Studio’s ReLeaf Massage. There is no high here as Ilan’s masseuses use CBD for Life’s body massage lotion infused with non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD) from hemp. They weed out the knots for a tranquility that turns into a deep sleep or just brings relief to those suffering from chronic pain such as arthritis and fibromyalgia. Whether you elect to do a 60- or 90-minute full-body massage, you will be hooked. ilanmassagestudio.com

IN THE POT SEAT

Don’t know the difference between an indica and a sativa? Or how a terpene affects your cannabis experience? Consider taking an Herbology 101 Tour of Las Vegas’ newly minted marijuana scene. The three-and-a-halfhour guided tour in a limo bus features visits to dispensaries, a stop at a donut shop for an infused treat, tips on cooking with cannabis and the chance to get highly educated before you consume your first legal edible or smoke a pre-roll. herbologytours.com

MEDITATE & ELEVATE

Quiet your mind. Reduce your stress. Find your Zen. Inhale your worries away. Breathing is, of course, a key component of a good yoga session. Add cannabis and find your nirvana even faster at Elevated Yoga. Take a puff of a sativa strain to give yourself the concentration and focus to find the deepest of poses and sweetest of savasanas. For $25, anyone over age 21 can take classes on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., which include marijuana and munchies. Namaste. www.facebook.com/elevatedyogalv/