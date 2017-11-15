These Stores Will Be Open (or Closed) on Thanksgiving Day

Shoppers at a mall. Rex Shutterstock

Every year, retailers make the choice on whether to give their workers Thanksgiving Day off or start Black Friday sales early by opening on the holiday.

Despite the recent push not to start Black Friday early, many chain stores are giving deal-hungry customers an head start on the sales with holiday opening hours. Here is what will be open and closed for shopping on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23:

Among major retailers, Target and J.C. Penney recently announced that they will stay open throughout the holiday — in J.C. Penney’s case, opening as early as 2 p.m. Adding an extra hour to its Thanksgiving opening hours from 2016, the notoriously struggling Macy’s will open its doors 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, even offering sales throughout the night in some locations.

The Sears chain of department stores, which has also been having financial difficulties and a recent string of department store closures and downgrades, will open at 6 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to company salespeople.

TJMaxx, Marshalls, Neiman Marcus and Designer Shoe Warehouse will be staying closed until Black Friday, spokespeople from the companies confirmed to Footwear News. Representatives from Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack have not yet confirmed their plans for the holiday.