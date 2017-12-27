Target Is Revamping More Than Half of Its Stores

A Target store in North Miami Beach, Fla. Rex Shutterstock

Target has debuted the first of its new concept stores, part of the brand’s efforts to revamp more than 1,000 of its locations.

The first redesigned door opened in Richmond, Texas, in November — and it boasts several new key features. The makeover includes two separate entrances for increased convenience, more digital technology usage by employees and larger windows.

The first entryway will allow shoppers to quickly grab food and beverages, with additional self-checkout lines. It will surround consumers with Target makeup and clothing, according to the retail giant. The other entryway will cater to those hoping to shop at a more leisurely pace.

The new stores also will feature revamped parking spots, with some reserved for those who ordered online and want to quickly pick up items. Target employees will hand-deliver preordered goods to customers’ cars.

The company plans to update more than 1,000 of its approximately 1,800 locations between 2018 and 2020. This represents the retailer’s biggest overhaul to date — and it comes at a $7 billion cost.

Target’s efforts to modernize its stores come on the heels of concerns from brick-and-mortar businesses regarding Amazon’s dominance.

And this renovation is only part of Target’s plans. The retailer announced in July that it would replace Mossimo and Merona, two of its most recognizable brands, adding 12 exclusive labels in their place.

