Target Set to Open in Midtown Manhattan This Fall

Target Corp. continues to aggressively expand its retail footprint.

Its next bullseye? New York’s bustling 34th Street, right across from department store giant Macy’s Herald Square flagship. The Minneapolis-based chain has leased 43,000 square feet of space at 112 W. 34th Street for a small-format store that is slated to open in October. The new store — one of 30 nationwide openings planned by Target this year — will anchor a larger, 92,000-sq.-ft. complex that also will house Foot Locker, Swatch and Sephora locations.

Target already operates two other Manhattan stores, one at East River Plaza in Harlem and the other in the trendy Tribeca neighborhood. Additionally, the company has previously announced plans to roll out several other small-format stores in the city, including sites in the East Village (projected to open in summer 2018) and Hell’s Kitchen (slated to open in 2019).

The two-level Midtown store will feature modern décor elements such as concrete floors, wood-plank walls and ceilings, pendant and LED lighting and elevated product assortment displays. A 34th Street entrance will showcase the retailer’s apparel and accessories merchandise, while a 33rd Street entrance will offer grab-and-go food and beverage items, as well as a CVS pharmacy.

Shoppers will be able to utilize Target’s Order Pickup service, giving them the ability to buy online and pickup in store, with orders ready within an hour.

“The addition of the Herald Square store location is exciting for Target as we expand our footprint with small-format stores in Manhattan,” said Mark Schindele, SVP of properties for Target. “Not only will we be able to serve the thousands of working professionals who travel through Herald Square each day, but we’ll have the opportunity to showcase Target’s exclusive brands and compelling offers for the many tourists from around the world who shop in this vibrant neighborhood in Manhattan.”

