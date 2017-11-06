How Target Aims to Boost Holiday Sales Through Improved Product Content

Target Rex Shutterstock

Shoppers will be browsing for footwear online this holiday season and in order to lure and maintain consumers, seamless digital experiences are paramount. Enter VendorSCOR. Developed by e-commerce platform Content Analytics, the solution aims to improve product content in order to boost sales.

The program combines analytics, reporting and content management onto one platform, which enables retailers to monitor product content and notify brands of simple fixes that can improve results.

With VendorSCOR, footwear retailers can send brands customized scorecards, notifying them about the relevant product content in need of attention and editing. Based on that, brands can optimize their content on product pages, leading to superior website quality, better customer experiences and higher conversion rates overall — as well as stronger relationships between retailers and brands.

Target is among the first retailers to use VendorSCOR cards in order to prepare for its upcoming holiday season. “As a trusted retailer, we need to ensure that our guests have a consistent brand experience both in-store and online,” stated Michelle Winter, director of product content at Target. “Content Analytics enables us to optimize our digital content, giving the guest the product information they need, when they need it, to feel confident shopping with Target.”

Kenji Gjovig, VP of partnerships and business development at Content Analytics, noted that combining analytics with content management is key to survival in today’s demanding retail landscape. “Retailers like Target recognize the need for quality product content, but with an overwhelming set of priorities and a massive amount of data, it can be difficult to ensure every product’s content remains optimized and up-to-date,” he said. “If retailers don’t provide consumers with the information they need to make a purchase, they’ll simply go to one that will.”

