Steve Madden Opens Its Largest US Store to Date

Made in the USA Steve Madden shoes. Courtesy image

Standing at approximately 2,000 sq. ft., Steve Madden’s newest location sits in the heart of New York City’s Times Square and it’s the largest store in the U.S. to date.

With an extensive sales floor, the stand-alone has exclusive offering including the brand’s Made in the USA Steve Madden shoes. These rock and roll-inspired styles, retailing from $100 to $250, are handmade in Long Island City, N.Y., at the Steve Madden factory.

Along with that, this location will sell select Steve Madden men’s and women’s apparel. Apparel will range from $34 to $60 for graphic tees and cropped hoodies, while patched and painted denim jackets will be available for $98.

The store will also offer a selection of Steve Madden-owned brands including Dolce Vita and Superga, as well as Steve Madden men’s footwear and accessories and Steven by Steve Madden.

Women’s shoes will, of course, be a strong sell with a large selection of slides, sneakers and sandals.

Earlier today, the fashion footwear maker reported another round of solid earnings. Steve Madden women’s division was the firm’s primary growth driver in Q2, according to chairman and CEO Ed Rosenfeld.

The retail store is located at 3 Times Square and is open today.

