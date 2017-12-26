Stella McCartney Becomes First Kering-Owned Brand to Sell on Alibaba’s Luxury Pavilion

Stella McCartney's fall '17 collection. Rex Shutterstock

Stella McCartney has launched a flash sale store on Luxury Pavilion, the invite-only luxury portal of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. The British brand is the first under the Kering umbrella (others include Gucci, Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent) to sell on the site, which launched in August.

On Luxury Pavilion, Stella McCartney is using Tmall Space, an online tool that allows labels to create custom shopping experiences for their customers.

Stella McCartney’s decision to sell on Luxury Pavilion continues an easing of tensions between Alibaba and Kering that began in August when Kering dropped a long-standing lawsuit against Alibaba over the sale of counterfeit goods.

For Alibaba, a renewed relationship with Kering bodes well for the e-tailer’s ongoing expansion of its luxury offerings, a segment that has quickly become key to the company’s growth.

Although Alibaba typically targets the mass market, the company has made strides to offer more luxury goods to consumers with the launch of Luxury Pavilion. Although no goods from Kering-parented companies had previously been sold on the site, another major luxury player, LVMH, held a special sale on Tmall Space this year.

And as brick-and-mortar retailers continue to struggle, e-commerce sales have shown no signs of slowing for Alibaba. The company grossed more than $25 million in sales on its Singles Day in November — a growth of 40 percent from the previous year. Alibaba also had a blockbuster third quarter, with profits exceeding analyst expectations and stocks surging.

Stella McCartney’s flash sale on Luxury Pavilion is on now and runs through Jan. 15.

