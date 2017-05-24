Sigerson Morrison Becomes the Latest Brand to Close Stores to Focus on Digital

Sigerson Morrison is moving in a new direction.
The luxury women’s brand has been shuttering doors over the past few months and closed its last outpost — the Sigerson Morrison store on Prince Street in New York’s NoLiTa neighborhood — several weeks ago, WWD reports.
In an emailed statement to Footwear News today, Marc Fisher Footwear, the brand’s owner since 2006, did not state whether the label has closed all of its stores, but he confirmed that it is in the midst of a shift away from physical stores. (The brand reportedly had less than 10 stores total in New York and California.)
“The transition away from brick-and-mortar reflects Sigerson Morrison’s efforts to focus resources on the growth segments of our business, wholesale and e-commerce,” Marc Fisher Footwear president Susan Itzkowitz said. “We are excited by the opportunity to expand the reach of our brand.”
Sigerson Morrison — founded by designers Kari Sigerson and Miranda Morrison in 1991 — joins a growing list of brands and retailers who have shuttered brick-and-mortar locations in order to shift resources online.
The rapid growth of online players such as Amazon — with its cheap and speedy delivery options — and eBay, as well as evolving consumer preferences for experiential spending, have taken a significant toll on traditional fashion firms.
Marc Fisher Footwear produces shoes for Ivanka Trump, Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Kendall + Kylie and other brands.