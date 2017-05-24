Sigerson Morrison Becomes the Latest Brand to Close Stores to Focus on Digital

A style by Sigerson Morrison. Zappos

Sigerson Morrison is moving in a new direction.

The luxury women’s brand has been shuttering doors over the past few months and closed its last outpost — the Sigerson Morrison store on Prince Street in New York’s NoLiTa neighborhood — several weeks ago, WWD reports.

In an emailed statement to Footwear News today, , the brand’s owner since 2006, did not state whether the label has closed all of its stores, but he confirmed that it is in the midst of a shift away from physical stores. (The brand reportedly had less than 10 stores total in New York and California.)

“The transition away from brick-and-mortar reflects Sigerson Morrison’s efforts to focus resources on the growth segments of our business, wholesale and e-commerce,” Marc Fisher Footwear president Susan Itzkowitz said. “We are excited by the opportunity to expand the reach of our brand.”

Sigerson Morrison — founded by designers Kari Sigerson and Miranda Morrison in 1991 — joins a growing list of brands and retailers who have shuttered brick-and-mortar locations in order to shift resources online.

The rapid growth of online players such as Amazon — with its cheap and speedy delivery options — and eBay, as well as evolving consumer preferences for experiential spending, have taken a significant toll on traditional fashion firms.

Marc Fisher Footwear produces shoes for Ivanka Trump, Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Kendall + Kylie and other brands.