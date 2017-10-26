Sears’ Iconic Christmas Gift Catalog Is Making a Comeback This Holiday Season

The Sears Christmas catalog in Montreal, Canada. Rex (Shutterstock)

For those old enough to remember the Sears Christmas catalog, the holiday season did not start until you leafed through the giant booklet featuring pages and pages of shiny new clothes and toys.

The iconic department store first launched the Sears Wish Book, a booklet showcasing the store’s merchandise as gift ideas in 1933, and then canceled it in 2011 amid an effort to focus more on online sales.

This is the sign a Sears store in Pittsburgh. Rex (Shutterstock)

This week, Sears announced that customers were pining after the store’s print catalog — and decided to bring it back for the holiday season this year.

“Our members told us they missed the Wish Book, so we had to bring it back, but in a special way that lets you share more joy wherever you are,” said Kelly Cook, chief marketing officer for Sears and Kmart, in a statement.

While original catalogs were full of things like “Miss Pigtails” dolls, Mickey Mouse watches and even live canaries in booklets of more than 400 pages, the new version will be 120 pages long and feature this year’s most popular toys and modern clothes. As part of Sears’ attempt to gauge the catalog’s popularity, the department store will be printing a limited number for its loyalty members.

Although the revival of the Wish Book tugs on many a nostalgic heartstring, the move is also a risky one — Sears has now been struggling with declining sales and closing physical stores for several years.

Sears is also launching an online version of the booklet at sears.com/wishbook.