The New Saks Downtown Men’s Store Has 40 Exclusive Sneaker Styles

Maison Margiela sneakers in Saks Fifth Avenue men's store at Brookfield Place. Romer Pedron

At Saks Fifth Avenue’s new men’s store at Brookfield Place in downtown Manhattan, shoes are the centerpiece.

In fact, 500 pairs (yes, really) are displayed in a circular layout at the center of the store and are the first product customers see when they enter the store. The display is so eye-catching, it’s easy to miss the shop’s spectacular view of the Statue of Liberty to the south.

Eric Jennings, vice president and fashion director for menswear at Saks, says the retailer planned the store around the shoe selection.

“The focal point really is shoes. As we opened up new stores, this is kind of our footprint — no pun intended — is to anchor the men’s department around the shoes,” Jennings said. “In this location we have 500 different styles of shoes, which is crazy for men to have that broad of a selection to choose from.”

Inside the Saks Fifth Avenue men’s store at Brookfield Place. Romer Pedron

The 16,000-sq.-ft. space is Saks’ third New York City location; the retailer operates its midtown flagship location as well as a women’s store also in Brookfield Place. Saks aims to set the men’s store apart from other downtown retailers with plenty of product from designers including Public School, Thom Browne, Saint Laurent, Maison Margiela, Helmut Lang and Off-White. The combination of streetwear brands and exclusive sneakers makes for a curated, urban feel — worlds away from the midtown location’s more mass appeal.

The store also has a permanent space for a pop-up shop, which will rotate monthly. Right now, it’s a sneakerhead’s dream: The “World of Sneakers” pop-up includes more than 200 sneaker styles from both active and designer brands, 40 of which are exclusive to the store. There’s even a pair of special-order APL 24 carat gold crocodile sneakers for “the guy who has it all,” said Jennings.

“World of Sneakers” pop-up at the Saks Fifth Avenue men’s store at Brookfield Place. Romer Pedron

Once customers are done shopping, they can get their shoes shined by the Leather Spa, which will offer a list services for both men’s and women’s shoes. There will also be a SHARPS barber and Fika coffee-shop space that is set to open this spring.

Maison Margiela sneakers in the Saks Fifth Avenue men’s store. Romer Pedron

Sneakers in the Saks Fifth Avenue men’s store at Brookfield Place. Romer Pedron

The store, located at 250 Vesey St., officially opens to the public on Thursday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

