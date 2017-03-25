Husband Surprises Wife With Huge Ruby Red Heels the Size of a Double-Decker Bus in Front Lawn

Ruby slipper installation inspired by "The Wizard of Oz" at Harrods in London, 2009. REX Shutterstock.

Sick and tired of his wife’s obsession with shoes, a man stunned her and their neighbors with footwear that’s larger than life.

Colossal 14-foot-tall ruby red slippers inspired by “The Wizard of Oz” now sit on Andy Walker’s front lawn outside his home in Essex, U.K. — a humorous gift to his wife to satisfy her shoe addiction. They’re roughly around the height of a double-decker bus.

“She is always asking for this pair and that pair and I just thought this might shut her up,” Walker explained on Friday to Daily Mail. “We have a laugh with each other and I just thought how funny it would be.”

Walker said he purchased the shoes for £500 (around $623.50 at the current exchange rate) from a prop company, and they were originally used for a promotion at Harrods and appeared to incorporate red light embellishments.

In 2009, the swish department store replicated a scene from “The Wizard of Oz,” where Dorothy’s house lands on the Wicked Witch of the East. Giant ruby slippers were produced for the installation, which was showcased that year throughout December from the retailer’s streetside windows.

Needless to say, Walker’s wife prefers shoes that fit — and she was not exactly thrilled with the eye-catching heels on her lawn that are now attracting visitors.

“Like many others she’s got this ridiculous obsession with shoes,” he said. “I just got a phone call of her shouting ‘What are these in my garden?’” he explained. “I just told her they weren’t mine they were Dorothy’s.”