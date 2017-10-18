Fired College Basketball Coach Sues Adidas for ‘Emotional Distress’ After Federal Bribery Investigation

Former University of Louisville Basketball Coach, Rick Pitino. Rex Shutterstock

Rick Pitino, the former basketball coach whose Adidas contract was dropped in the wake of a federal bribery investigation, is now suing the sportswear company for “emotional distress.”

On Monday, the athletic giant cut its contract with Rick Pitino after the University of Louisville also fired the 65-year-old coach. Led by Pitino since 2001, the university’s prestigious sports program found itself under FBI investigation for an allegedly widespread use of bribes to recruit top athletes to the school earlier this year.

Less than a day later, Pitino filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, claiming that he was not aware of the company’s alleged use of bribes for top recruits. A WFPL reporter uncovered court filings where prosecutors argued that “an Adidas employee arranged for $100,000 and ongoing monthly payments allegedly funneled through a third-party company for a high school player, who is currently a freshman athlete at the school.”

“This lawsuit is about more than just money; it is coach Pitino’s vehicle for proving that he had nothing to do with Adidas’ outrageous, wrongful and illegal conspiracy,” the lawsuit reads.

Steve Pence, an attorney and former Kentucky Lieutenant Governor, confirmed that he was representing Pitino in his suit against Adidas. As part of the case, the former coach is seeking actual damages, punitive damages and attorney’s fees for the “extreme embarrassment, humiliation and emotional distress” caused by the scandal.

According to a report from Louisville’s Courier-Journal, a recently-renewed contract between Adidas and the University of Louisville was set to bring the school $160 million over 10 years. Further reports found that Pitino personally received approximately $1.5 million under his “personal services agreement” with Adidas in 2015/2016.

“Mr. Pitino’s lawsuit is clearly a reaction to his termination yesterday and is without merit,” an Adidas spokesperson told Footwear News. The company declined further questions on the lawsuit.