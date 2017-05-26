Ralph & Russo Debuts Pop-Up Shop in Hong Kong Boutique

The Ralph & Russo pop-up space in On Pedder in Hong Kong.

The luxury British fashion label favored by Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and other celebrities is getting its own starring moment in Asia.

Earlier this week, Ralph & Russo celebrated the debut of a pop-up shop in On Pedder’s New World Tower location in central Hong Kong.

The space, situated on the mezzanine level of the luxury footwear and accessories boutique, features a curated selection of some of Ralph & Russo’s most decadent shoe designs, including the floral-print satin Eden boots (which retail for $1,650) and the Eden pumps with ornamental filigree.

The Eden pumps range in price from $1,450 for a simple style with an embellished heel, up to $2,300 for a version with Swarovski crystals.

Ralph & Russo’s Eden ankle bootie with embellished heel, $1,650. Courtesy of brand

Ralph & Russo’s Eden pumps with ornamental filigree, $1,900. Courtesy of brand

Like its collections, Ralph & Russo designed the pop-up space with sophisticated detailing, such as oversized mirrors and wooden paneling that turn the attention firmly to the product. And a raw wood tabletop in the center of the space offers a striking artistic juxtaposition and adds natural warmth to the tableau.

The Ralph & Russo pop-up space in On Pedder in Hong Kong.

The brand’s chairman and CEO, Michael Russo, who co-founded the label in 2007 with Tamara Ralph, said in a statement, “As soon as we visited On Pedder, we knew that there was perfect synergy between our collections and the values that the store represents — both are the epitome of luxury.”

The pop-up space will be open from now until the end of July.

Leading up to the fall ’17 season, On Pedder plans to continue to introduce new lines to its elevated roster.

Want More?

On Pedder’s GMM Talks About the Brands That Topped His List in Milan and Paris

Melania Trump Turns Heads in $51,500 3D Flower Jacket in Sicily With D&G Pumps

Christian Louboutin Gets Candid on 25 Years in the Business

Designer Nicholas Kirkwood on Expanding His Business & His New Online Shoe Customization Service