Puma Sues Forever 21 and Topshop Over ‘Knocked-Off’ Shoes From Rihanna’s Fenty Line

Rihanna at the Fenty x Puma spring 2017 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Puma is taking action against Topshop and Forever 21 in lawsuits alleging that the fast-fashion retailers have infringed its rights over shoes in a collaborative Fenty line with Rihanna.

The sportswear brand requested in the lawsuits that both retailers immediately stop selling designs it claims are similar to its copyrights for Fenty x Puma Creepers, fur slides and silk-bow slides. Puma is demanding Forever 21 to immediately cease sales of the products and hand over all profits, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Friday. In separate action against Topshop, The Snobette reports that Puma was granted a preliminary injunction against the retailer to “not sell” copycat designs.

Rihanna with Travi$ Scott wearing the Creepers. Courtesy of brand.

Fenty x Puma faux fur slides in gray. Instagram/Puma.

Puma alleges in the lawsuit that Forever 21’s “business model is based on trading off of the established goodwill of reputable, name-brand companies, such as Puma,” TMZ reported on Friday.

In a statement from Puma, the brand asserted its legal and creative rights to the designs in a preliminary injunction filed in Germany against Topshop, according to The Snobette.

Puma said in the statement that it “immediately reacted to the knock-offs that are being offered by Topshop in their shops and online and has successfully applied for a preliminary injunction which orders Topshop to not sell anymore their knock-offs of the Puma by Rihanna models creeper, fur slide and bow slide. The injunction has been granted by the High Court of Düsseldorf which has substantiated its decision with the fact that the Topshop copies infringe both Puma’s design rights and also have to be considered as unfair competition/passing off.”

Topshop has these slides for $30…Rihanna's PUMA slides are $90 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3v87ShVWpp — Tamantha 🐝 (@Tamantha_5) March 12, 2017

guys mara topshop legit copied rihanna's slides 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CdagIecXE4 — lushian (@Lushovah) March 27, 2017

Rihanna’s collaboration has been a hit for Puma, including the Leadcat fur slides; they retail for $80, but Forever 21’s similar version costs $24.90 online. The bow slides, which retail for $90, share a resemblance to Forever 21’s satin bow slides, which are $24.90 online.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna slides. Courtesy of Puma

Topshop’s “Halo” bow slides are also at a fraction of the cost at $30 online.

Last week fans reacted to Forever 21’s copycat style on social media, and Topshop was also not spared by Twitter.

Want more?

Rihanna Shows How to Style Her Fenty x Puma Platforms

Rihanna Goes Back to School for Fenty x Puma Fall ’17 Collection

New Fenty Puma by Rihanna Slides Are Arriving on March 9