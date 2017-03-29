Dads Will Spend More Than Moms This Prom Season

REX Shutterstock.

For teens who are looking to splurge on a statement-making look this prom season, it may be time to start getting in dad’s good graces.

According to a new survey by cash-back Web platform Ebates, dads expect to foot a larger bill than moms to fulfill the prom needs and wants of their children this year.

Specifically, a majority of males — 39 percent — said that they plan to spend between $100 and $300 on their kids’ proms. Meanwhile, the majority of females — around 38 percent — plan to spend less than $100 on prom.

Taking gender out of the equation, on average, most teens’ parents — about 36 percent — have a prom budget of $100 to $300. Still, almost as many parents — 35 percent — plan to keep their spending under $100 for the event.

In addition to fine-tuning their budgets — in order to help their teens create the most Instagram and Snapchat-worthy looks on their big night — most parents agree that that they need a three-to-six month head start in their search for clothing, accessories and other prom essentials.

About 30 percent of parents have started shopping for prom about three months in advance, while 28 percent dove in at six months in advance.

(The national survey was conducted online by Propeller Insights on behalf of Ebates in January 2017 and fielded among 1,008 adults.)

Want More?

This Go-To Prom Dress Designer Reveals How to Pick the Right Shoes

Kourtney Kardashian Still Has Her Designer Prom Shoes