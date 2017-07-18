Primark Recalls Men’s Flip-Flops That Contain Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Primark's store on Oxford Street in London. REX Shutterstock

Primark said on Monday that it has recalled a style of men’s flip-flops because they contain levels of a cancer-causing chemical called chrysene. The flip-flops, which were available in three colors — blue, khaki and black — were sold between January 4 and June 2.

The retailer, which is owned by Associated British Foods, urged consumers to return the items to any Primark store, where they will be offered a full refund, with no proof of purchase necessary.

“We take the safety of our customers and the quality of our products very seriously, which is why we have chosen to recall three men’s flip-flops from our Cedar Wood State range,” said a company spokesperson. “All new orders with this factory have been suspended while we carry out a thorough investigation. A full refund is being offered to all customers.”

The retailer posted the product recall on its web site: “It has come to our attention that the footwear product detailed above does not meet the Primark usual high standards for chemical compliance. We have found levels of a restricted substance in the product in excess of the 1.0 mg/kg requirement.”

This is the third product recall this year at Primark. Earlier this year, the retailer removed from its stores novelty cat leggings for children, which posed potential choking hazards — along with a range of “The Walking Dead” T-shirts that received criticism from customers, who said the tops were racist.