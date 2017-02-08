Nordstrom Responds to Donald Trump’s Twitter Attack

Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Manchester, N.H., on Nov. 7. REX Shutterstock.

Nordstrom Inc. is sticking to its guns.

Following a Twitter post by President Donald Trump this morning in which he slammed the department store chain for dropping his daughter Ivanka Trump’s line, in an email statement to Footwear News, a Nordstrom spokesperson maintained the company’s stance regarding the decision.

“To reiterate what we’ve already shared when asked, we made this decision based on performance,” the spokesperson said. “Over the past year, and particularly in the last half of 2016, sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn’t make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now.”

In a tweet earlier today, President Trump said: “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by ‪@Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

The Nordstrom rep says the company had “a great relationship with the Ivanka Trump team” and has “had open conversations with them over the past year to share what we’ve seen, and Ivanka was personally informed of our decision in early January.”

Nordstrom had initially said last week that its decision to cut Ivanka Trump’s line was an apolitical one, based on the brand’s performance. But there has been persistent speculation that the department store chain succumbed to pressures to cut ties with the brand following a call for a Trump brand boycott last year as well as backlash stemming from several controversial executive orders signed by the president after his inauguration in January.

Seattle-based news publication The Stranger reportedly obtained a memo sent to Nordstrom employees by company co-presidents and brothers Peter, Erik and Blake Nordstrom last week in the wake of the president’s immigration ban:

“When John W. Nordstrom came to the U.S. as an immigrant, he was given opportunities that allowed him to find a more prosperous and happy life. In so many ways, our humble beginning and the work ethic and gratitude that goes with it helped shape the culture of our company to this day. Over 116 years we have been fortunate to be able to build on the foundation JWN laid for us, thanks to all of you who have chosen to bring your unique experiences and backgrounds to work here at Nordstrom every day. We currently employ more than 76,000 people who comprise different races, ethnicities and genders. We literally have thousands of employees who are first- and second-generation immigrants. Every one of your unique qualities brings a richness that allows us to better reflect and serve the multicultured communities we’re a part of and ultimately makes us a better company. We are a better place with you here, no doubt about it.

It’s important that we reiterate our values to all of you and make it clear that we support each of our employees. We will continue to value diversity, inclusion, respect and kindness … you can count on that,” the memo reportedly read.

Luxury department store Neiman Marcus also announced over the weekend that it would no longer carry Ivanka Trump’s jewelry on its website or in its stores due to the brand’s lack of productivity.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Ivanka Trump brand told Footwear News that despite both department store chains’ claims of poor productivity, all is well with the company’s top line.

“The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016,” Rosemary K. Young, senior director of marketing at Ivanka Trump, said. “We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates but the integrity it maintains. The women behind the brand represent a diverse group of professionals, and we are proud to say that the Ivanka Trump brand continues to embody the principles upon which it was founded. It is a company built to inspire women with solution-oriented offerings, created to celebrate and service the many aspects of their lives.”

Earlier today, reports also surfaced that TJ Maxx and Marshalls instructed employees at its stores to downplay Ivanka Trump merchandise by discarding signage and mixing the wares in with other clothing and accessories as opposed to featuring the products separately.