Pentland Group Snags Best Family Business Award

Stephen Rubin, photographed in Pentland Group's North London headquarters.

Pentland Group received the Best U.K. Family Business Award at the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards on Wednesday night in London.

The British powerhouse owns or licenses more than a dozen brands, including Lacoste, Ted Baker and Speedo. Pentland is also the majority owner of JD Sports Fashion Limited, which operates over 800 sports, fashion and outdoor stores across Europe.

Started by Berko and Minnie Rubin in 1932, the company was taken over by their son Stephen Rubin at 21. He later split the top leadership role with his son, And Rubin, the chairman of Pentland Brands Ltd.

Pentland CEO Andy Rubin at the FN CEO Summit in Miami on May 25. Patrick MacLeod

Pentland Brands truly took off when, in 1981, the Rubins bought a majority stake in Reebok USA. Now Pentland Group owns or has major shares in many other shoe labels, such as Berghaus, KangaROOs and Speedo.

“We’re very proud of what we have achieved over three generations,” Andy Rubin said in a statement. “As a private, family-owned business, we focus on long-term, sustainable growth.”

Earlier this year, Rubin, spoke about the need to reach out to millennials. Most recently, the company has acquired a majority stake in the SeaVees shoe brand, known for its “California cool” sneaker style.

“We are constantly learning and evolving, and are passionate about our people, our brands, our customers and being good corporate citizens,” said Rubin.