How Bed Stu Is Going Organic With Shoes Produced the Old-School Way

Bed Stu Organic. Courtesy of Bed Stu

Thanks to the millennial generation, the environmental movement is seeing a renewed burst of interest among footwear brands, and Bed Stu hopes to be a leader in that effort.

The Camarillo, Calif.-based label has been taking steps toward sustainability over the past few years, and in spring ’17, it launched the Organics Collection, a series of shoes and boots made using eco-conscious materials and production techniques.

The move came as a result of consumer demand, said COO Andrew Forbes.

“A number of millennials have asked us to offer authentically sourced shoes, and when I meet with them, that seems to be something that comes up often,” he said.

“We knew, in talking to our consumers, it started to be about a value system. You find that from everyone — suppliers and vendors. This is more about doing what’s right than appealing to a marketplace.”

Indeed, recent studies from Deloitte and Nielsen have found that millennial shoppers are willing to pay more for products that are considered sustainable or that come from socially or environmentally conscious companies.

“We looked to where we saw the market shifting to make this move,” Forbes explained.