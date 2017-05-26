Everything You Need to Know About Old Navy’s $1 Flip-Flop Sale

Old Navy's annual flip-flop sale offers basic colors for $1. Courtesy of Old Navy.

Flip-flop fans have a reason to celebrate.

Old Navy is once again holding its $1 Flip-Flop Day next month, but the retailer’s most loyal customers will get an early crack at the savings in stores this weekend.

Here is what you need to know:

On May 27-28, shoppers with an Old Navy, Gap or Banana Republic card can nab up to five pairs of Old Navy flip-flops for only $1 each.

And on June 24, it will open up the sale to everyone, with a limit of 10 pairs per shopper. But customers should remember to shop early because the most popular sizes and colors will go fast.

Old Navy’s rubber flip-flop collection includes styles for men, women and children, in a rainbow display of colors and prints, although this particular promotion is limited to solid-colored looks.

And while the Old Navy $1 Flip-Flop Day is in-store only, its website is currently offering 50 percent off select summer items, including several footwear styles. It’s a perfect excuse to stock up on cute looks for your summer wardrobe.

