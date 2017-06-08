Nordstrom Considers Going Private

Blake, Pete and Erik Nordstrom. Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Family-ran department store chain Nordstrom Inc. is looking into taking the business private.

The company announced today that members of the Nordstrom family — co-presidents Blake Nordstrom, Peter Nordstrom and Erik Nordstrom; president of stores James Nordstrom; chairman emeritus Bruce Nordstrom; and Anne Gittinger — have formed a group to explore the possibility of pursuing a “going private transaction.”

The firm said that such a transaction would involve the acquisition by the group of 100 percent of the outstanding shares of common stock of the company. The group has not made a proposal to the company regarding a potential private transaction.

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, as of June 7, the Nordstrom family — on a combined basis — already owned 51,830,957 shares of the company’s common stock, representing a 31.2 percent stake.

The company’s board of directors has formed a special committee made up of the independent directors to explore the matter. The special committee has retained Centerview Partners LLC to serve as its financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP to serve as its legal counsel.

Nordstrom has been one of the better-performing department store chains amid an industry-wide brick-and-mortar slowdown over the past two years. Macy’s, Sears, JCPenney and others have shuttered hundreds of doors over the past few months in a bid to navigate an increasingly digital landscape as well as consumer shifts toward experiential spending. Nordstrom hasn’t had to resort to store closures but said last year that it would need to slash about 400 jobs to address changing consumer shopping patters.

The news that Nordstrom might go private sent the firm’s shares soaring in early morning trading — at one point shares were up more than 20 percent.

As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nordstrom’s stock remained up nearly 13 percent, to $45.61.