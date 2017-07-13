Nordstrom’s Website Crashed During its Huge Anniversary Sale ‘Early Access’ Event

During one of its busiest shopping days of the year, department store Nordstrom’s e-commerce site has fallen victim to dreaded “technical difficulties.”
Today, the retailer granted “Early Access” to Nordstrom cardholders — allowing them to shop eight days earlier than everyone else for the company’s ever-popular “Anniversary Sale.”
But, hours into being granted “Early Access” to the huge sale, frustrated shoppers took to Twitter to complain that they were experiencing several glitches on Nordstrom’s website, including not being able to complete a purchase or sign in to their accounts to verify their credit cards.
Around 1 p.m. Nordstrom took to its formal Twitter account to acknowledge “site issues” and apologize for the inconvenience. Just a few moments ago, at 3:53 p.m. ET, Nordstrom tweeted again — stating the issues had been resolved.
Earlier in the day, customers used the hashtag #Nordstrom to air out their grievances.
The official Anniversary Sale kicks off on July 21 and ends on August 6. For the annual sale, the department store promises major markdowns on the hottest trends and brands, including beauty, clothing, footwear and accessories. The deals included a range of popular shoe brands such as Stuart Weitzman, Tory Burch, Vince Camuto, Sam Edelman and Nike.
