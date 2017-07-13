Nordstrom’s Website Crashed During its Huge Anniversary Sale ‘Early Access’ Event

A Nordstrom store REX Shutterstock

During one of its busiest shopping days of the year, department store Nordstrom’s e-commerce site has fallen victim to dreaded “technical difficulties.”

Today, the retailer granted “Early Access” to Nordstrom cardholders — allowing them to shop eight days earlier than everyone else for the company’s ever-popular “Anniversary Sale.”

But, hours into being granted “Early Access” to the huge sale, frustrated shoppers took to Twitter to complain that they were experiencing several glitches on Nordstrom’s website, including not being able to complete a purchase or sign in to their accounts to verify their credit cards.

Around 1 p.m. Nordstrom took to its formal Twitter account to acknowledge “site issues” and apologize for the inconvenience. Just a few moments ago, at 3:53 p.m. ET, Nordstrom tweeted again — stating the issues had been resolved.

We apologize for the site issues many of you are experiencing. Our teams are working hard to restore. Thank you for your patience. — Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) July 13, 2017

We're so sorry for the inconvenience experienced on https://t.co/1rB2EyMsNQ. The site issue has been resolved. Thank you for your patience. — Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) July 13, 2017

Earlier in the day, customers used the hashtag #Nordstrom to air out their grievances.

When you are finally ready to place your #NordstromAnniversarySale order and the site crashes & empties your cart #Nordstrom #NordstromSale pic.twitter.com/SmUKN7mxrY — katelovesmakeup1 (@kate_winford) July 13, 2017

Just spent over an hour putting items in my cart and the site crashes!! #NordstromAnniversarySale #nordstrom pic.twitter.com/8KjMp9fzSt — Kelsey Glynn (@KelsHiggins) July 13, 2017

@Nordstrom I would really like to spend some $$$$ but online early access isn't working. #Nordstrom #anniversarysale — Nik Mac (@NikNakMac123) July 13, 2017

Waiting on the #Nordstrom site to stop crashing for the #earlyaccess so I can get some items that @cmcoving and @EmilyAnnGemma posted! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/6H2IvgTBSi — Carly Sherman (@_carlysherman_) July 13, 2017

Has anyone actually been able to make a #Nordstrom purchase this morning? Bahhhh 🙈 #nordstromanniversarysale — Heather Ceran (@htceran) July 13, 2017

#Nordstrom has been promoting #NordstromAnniversarySale like crazy but on day 1 site has been down more than 2 hours & phone just rings busy — Kim Carroll (@kimmunicates) July 13, 2017

The official Anniversary Sale kicks off on July 21 and ends on August 6. For the annual sale, the department store promises major markdowns on the hottest trends and brands, including beauty, clothing, footwear and accessories. The deals included a range of popular shoe brands such as Stuart Weitzman, Tory Burch, Vince Camuto, Sam Edelman and Nike.

